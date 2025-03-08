Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the WPL 2025 playoffs alongside Delhi Capitals after UP Warriorz outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on March 8. UP Warriorz batted first and scored the highest team total in WPL history as they scored 225/5. RCB put up a fight, through Richa Ghosh (69 off 33 balls) and Sneh Rana (26 off six balls) but it was not enough in the end as the defending champions suffered their fifth consecutive defeat and bowed out of the playoffs race. Delhi Capitals had earlier become the first team to enter the WPL 2025 playoffs. This is also the first time that Gujarat Giants have qualified for the WPL 2025 playoffs. RCB out of WPL 2025 Playoffs Race After Defending Champions Lose to UP Warriorz by 12 Runs Despite Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana's Efforts.

Mumbai Indians Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs

Gujarat Giants Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)