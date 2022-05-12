Mumbai Indians killed Chennai Super Kings' playoff hopes with a five-wicket victory over the defending champions in a low-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, May 11. Batting first, CSK were bowled out for just 97 runs and Mumbai Indians, despite stuttering in their chase, eventually got to the end of the line in 14.5 overs.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)