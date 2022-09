Mumbai Indians have officially announced the appointment of Mark Boucher as their new head coach. The Proteas legend would join the five-time Indian Premier League champions after he steps down from his role with the South Africa team at the end of the T20 World Cup. He replaces Mahela Jayawardene, who was named the franchise's global head of performance.

Mumbai Indians' New Head Coach:

