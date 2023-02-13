Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, who recently impressed with her exploits in the Tri-Series against South Africa, is sold to Mumbai Indians for iNR 50 Lakh. Mumbai Indians, after remaining silent after their purchases upfront, resumed their performance by securing the services of Amanjot who can be a potential crisis player for them.

Amanjot Kaur Sold to MI

Amanjot Kaur is SOLD to INR 50 Lakh to @mipaltan #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)