Indian wicket-keeper and southpaw batter Yastika Bhatia secured by Mumbai Indians after a bidding war for INR 1.5 Crore. Having a local wicket-keeper is a very important commodity for franchises in a T20 league and with Yastika's purchase, Mumbai Indians have ticked the box smoothly.

Yastika Bhatia Sold to MI For INR 1.5 Crore

Yastika Bhatia is next in the wicket-keeper's set 👍 Her base price is INR 40 Lakh She is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 1.5 Crore 💙💙#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)