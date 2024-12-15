The 16-year-old talented wicketkeeper-batter G Kamilini was purchased by the one-time champion Mumbai Indians during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction in Bengaluru. The talented superstars saw a bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. However, the one-time champion won the bidding war and acquired Kamili for INR 1.6 crore. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: G Kamalini Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.6 Crore.

G Kamilini Sold to MI for INR 1.6 Crore

SOLDDD! G Kamalini will don the @mipaltan jersey 🙌🙌 She's acquired for 1.6 Crore 🔥🔥#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)