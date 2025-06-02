Murali Kartik attracted criticism from fans after his comment for Priyansh Arya during the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. The Punjab Kings left-hander looked good for his 20 runs before he was dismissed by Mumbai Indians' pacer Ashwani Kumar in the sixth over of the run chase. After he was dismissed, Murali Kartik, who was on IPL 2025 live commentary at that time, made a statement on Priyansh Arya where he said, 'the demise of Priyansh Arya' and it caught the attention of fans online. Murali Kartik was referring to Priyansh Arya's dismissal and his comment did not sit well with the fans, who expressed their unhappiness on social media. Suryakumar Yadav Breaks AB de Villiers’ Record of Most Runs in an IPL Season by a Non-Opener, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

'What Even?'

"After the demise of Priyansh Arya" - Murali Kartik???? What even? — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 1, 2025

'Killing People With His Commentary'

Murali Karthik telling "demise of Priyansh Arya" after his wicket fell 😭😭😭 Was only calling the names wrong before but now killing people with his commentary 😭😭 — Flatline (@Backwardp0int) June 1, 2025

Another Reaction to Murali Kartik's Comment

Only in IPL you can get away by saying demise instead of dismissal and carry on as if nothing happened. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) June 1, 2025

Fan Unhappy With Murali Kartik's Comment

Just when you thought Murali Kartik’s commentary couldn’t get worse, he comes up with “the demise of Priyansh Arya” to describe his wicket. He must have some dirt on BCCI Executives to stay on the panel, no other reason. — Flamingo shot  (@Navanneett) June 1, 2025

'No Apology, No Correction'

Murali Karthik said, "Demise of Priyansh Arya" 🙃🙃🙃 No apology, no correction just moved on..🤷🏻‍♂️#PBKSvsMI #PBKSvMI #IPL2025 — Madras Man (@newbatsman) June 1, 2025

'Seriously???'

Murli Kartik in Commentary: The 'demise' of priyansh Arya brings Shreyas Iyer to the crease. Seriously ???#PBKSvsMI — Cric Uneeb (@Cric_Uneeb) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)