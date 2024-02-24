Musheer Khan continues to impress with the youngster now scoring his maiden double century in First Class cricket during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinal match between Mumbai and Baroda. The right-hander, who had a brilliant time at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, showed that he had it in him to make it big in red-ball cricket with a hard-fought 203 off 350 balls. His knock included 18 fours and no sixes and this effort helped Mumbai score 384 runs. Heartwarming! Sarfaraz Khan Engages In A Special Video Call With Brother Musheer Khan Following His Debut in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

