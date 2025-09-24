India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma continues his hot form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The stylish left-handed batter hammered a 25-ball fifty during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the youngster for his blistering half-century. Irfan wrote on his X, "Abhishek sharma, the Most dangerous t20i opener in the world at the moment💪." India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Stand-in Captain Jaker Ali Opts To Bowl, BAN Makes Four Changes.

Irfan Pathan Lauds Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek sharma, the Most dangerous t20i opener in the world at the moment💪 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2025

