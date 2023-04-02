Namibia face the UAE in an ODI match in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play Off. The game will be held at the United Cricket Club in Windhoek. The match will commence at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, due to lack of broadcasters in India, the NAM vs UAE ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff match will not be broadcasted live. Fans can follow the NAM vs UAE ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

Namibia vs UAE in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play Off Two crucial Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off matches today in Namibia! The hosts meet UAE while a desperate PNG look to get off the mark against the USA. Watch both matches live and FREE on https://t.co/MHHfZPzf4H (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/dATHcoeZJq — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2023

