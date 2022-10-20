UAE recorded their first-ever win at the T20 World Cup as they defeated Namibia by seven runs in the Group A fixture. This defeat meant Namibia failed to qualify for the Super 12 of the competition and it will be Netherlands and Sri Lanka advancing from the group. David Wiese scored a fighting half-century.

HISTORY! What an amazing win for UAE. Led brilliantly by the entire unit who have played brilliantly to see off Namibia. David Wiese tried his best but he alone can't win them every game. Hopefully more heroes for them ahead, for now, it's UAE who played better and get the win! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 20, 2022

