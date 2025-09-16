Nasum Ahmed struck with the first ball of the second innings, dismissing Sediqullah Atal for a golden duck during the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16. Bangladesh were restricted to just 154/5 and they needed an inspirational start in a bid to gain some momentum in the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match. And they got it through Nasum Ahmed, who trapped the left-handed Sediqullah Atal in front of the stumps, with the very first ball of the innings. The youngster also did not review, with replays showing it would have crashed into the stumps. Rashid Khan Gives Death Stare to Saif Hassan After Dismissing Him During BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Nasum Ahmed Dismisses Sediqullah Atal for Golden Duck

Nasum Ahmed traps Atal in front on the very first ball of the innings 🔥 Watch #BANvAFG LIVE now on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/LNxTbGyrrq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 16, 2025

