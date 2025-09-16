Rashid Khan gave a death stare to Saif Hassan after dismissing him during the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 16. This incident happened in the seventh over of the match, bowled by Rashid Khan, after the Bangladesh National Cricket Team got off to a good start when the right-handed Saif Hassan attempted a wild slog but missed the ball completely, which went on to crash into the off-stump. Rashid Khan did not celebrate the dismissal but instead stared angrily at the batter, who also looked at him before making his way to the dressing room. Rashid Khan had a good day, taking two wickets for 26 runs in the BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match. Pakistan Cancel Press Conference on Eve of Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAE Amid Boycott Talks Following IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy.

Rashid Khan Gives Death Stare to Saif Hassan

Rashid Khan strikes! 💥 Saif Hassan bowled and silenced with a cold stare 🥶 Watch #BANvAFG LIVE now on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/cqAswGchfF — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)