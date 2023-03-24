Nat Sciver-Brunt scored her second fifty of the Women's Premier League 2023, achieving this feat during the eliminator match against UP Warriorz on Friday, March 24. The England star got to the mark off just 26 balls. Her knock included seven fours and one six.

