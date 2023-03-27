The duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan was rested by Pakistan for their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Rizwan and Babar's absence was clearly visible as the Green Shirts suffered two back-to-back defeats and lost the series against Afghanistan. Following this, Pakistan captain Shadab Khan spoke about the importance of Babar and Rizwan in a post-match press conference. According to Shadab, "Nation will respect Babar Azam and Rizwan more after this series". Afghanistan Clinch Historic Series Win Over Pakistan After Registering Seven-Wicket Victory in 2nd T20I 2023.

Shadab Khan Speaks About the Importance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Nation will respect Babar Azam and Rizwan more after this series: Shadab Khan 👀#AFGvPAK #BabarAzam #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/TSn5FDYNOz — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)