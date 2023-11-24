Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Swati Asthana. The Rajasthan Royal cricketers took to social media to share some glimpses from the wedding ceremony. The photos were captioned as 'With you, everyday is a day of love.❤️ Today, we decided on forever!'. The post also mentioned that they are seeking love and blessings, as they start a new chapter of their life. Rinku Singh Six Off Last Ball Not Counted in Final Score of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023, Here is Why!

Have a Look at the Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navdeep Saini (@navdeep_saini10_official)

