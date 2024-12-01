Indian cricketer Navdeep Saini's wife, Swati Asthana, made a revelation on her YouTube channel about veteran cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's child, Akaay Kohli. Swati Asthana uploaded a blog on her YouTube channel where she said she met Anushka and her child Akaay during the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. In her blog, Swati said that Akaay Kohli looks like his mother, Anushka. She further said Akaay Kohli is extremely cute and is 'Golu Molu.' Kohli and Anushka stay away from the limelight. The couple has kept both of their children away from the media and has not shown their faces. Is That Akaay Kohli? Viral Pics Claim Broadcaster Revealed Face of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Son During India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Perth, Here's The Truth.

Swati Asthana Talks About Akaay Kohli

Swati Asthana says Akaay Kohli is 'Cute'

Navdeep Saini’s wife Swati Asthana is talking about meeting with Anushka Sharma and Akaay in her You Tube vlog. He is "Golu Molu" 🥹♥️pic.twitter.com/jDnwI0L1G4 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 30, 2024.

