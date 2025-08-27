Virender Sehwag has been a successful cricketer for India National Cricket Team. He has made the nation proud in all formats and also won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011. His son Aaryavir Sehwag is also walking on his father's footsteps and debuted in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) on August 27. Aaryavir opened the batting for Central Delhi Kings against Central Delhi Kings and at one point, he struck veteran bowler Navdeep Saini for two fours in consecutive deliveries. Fans loved to see Aaryavir Dravid in action and made the video viral on social media. Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Sehwag Picks Shubman Gill Over MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, Chooses Virat Kohli Above All.

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Debuts For Central Delhi Kings

Classy batting! Aaryavir Sehwag smashes consecutive fours. 💥 🏏 Aaryavir Sehwag | East Delhi Riders | Central Delhi Kings | Anuj Rawat | Jonty Sidhu | #DPL2025 #DPP #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi pic.twitter.com/08KwyxqPeK — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 27, 2025

