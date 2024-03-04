Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is currently at Jamnagar, Gujarat for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He arrived at Jamnagar on March 1 and is one of the many guests from the cricketing world including Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran. Rashid shared one of his look from the event where he was spotted wearing Indian ethnic dress with the famous retro Bollywood song as the caption 'neele neele ambar par chand jaab aye'. Fans loved his look and made the pictures viral on social media. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to MS Dhoni-Sakshi, Celebs Put Their Best Fashion Foot Forward at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities (See Pics).

Rashid Khan Slays Indian Ethnic Look

Neele neele ambar par 🌙 jab aaye 🤭 pic.twitter.com/99h0yCjw72 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 4, 2024

