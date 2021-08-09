Nepal Cricket has decided to retire the national team's jersey number 77 for former captain Paras Khadka. Khadka was honoured by this decision and took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

See his post here:

Would like to thank @CricketNep for honoring me with their decision to retire my National Cricket Team jersey number 77. Blessed and grateful..!! 🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵 Photo : @adhkaushal pic.twitter.com/hMiQGAyFwL — Paras Khadka (@paras77) August 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)