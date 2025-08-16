Bangladesh A cricket team registered an easy 32-run victory against the Nepal national cricket team in the ninth match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Saturday, August 16. Batting first, Bangladesh A opener Jishan Alam slammed 73 runs off 46 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Alam's superb knock helped his side to post a competitive total of 186/6 in 20 overs. With the ball, Rijan Dhakal scalped two wickets for Nepal. While chasing, Kushal Malla's unbeaten fighting knock of 59 runs went in vain as Nepal were restricted to 154/7 in 20 overs. Nepal lost the match by 32 runs. For Bangladesh, Rakibul Hasan took a three-wicket haul. Pakistan Shaheens Beat Bangladesh A by 79 Runs in Top End T20 2025; Khawaja Nafay, Yasir Khan and Bowlers Help PAK-A Register Dominant Victory.

Bangladesh A Beat Nepal by 32 Runs in Top End T20 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)