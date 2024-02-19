Nepal's Cricket has announced a Friendship Cup T20 tri-series which is set to be played against Baroda and Gujarat's cricket team. The matches are set to begin on March 31, 2024, and the final of the Friendship Cup T20 tri-series will be played on April 7, 2024. All the matches will be played in India. This came ahead of two major tournaments which are IPL 2024 and ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. WPL 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series Schedule

