Nepal have qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 after defeating United Arab Emirates in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. After winning the toss, Nepal got a very good start and reduced UAE to 106-9 on Monday, May 1. But then the match got interrupted by rain and was postponed. On the reserve day, Nepal started from where they left off. They bundled out UAE for 117 and then managed to chase down this total within 30.3 overs. Gulsan Jha scored a fantastic half-century while Lalit Rajbanshi took four wickets for the Nepal team. Nepal Fans Wait in Rain for ACC Premier Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Against UAE to Resume, Picture Goes Viral.

Nepal Qualify for Asia Cup 2023

रातो र चन्द्र सुर्य जङ्गी निशान हाम्रो !! 🇳🇵 We are the CHAMPIONS of the #ACCPremierCup! A day filled with pride and the players filled with passion! Nepal beats UAE to progress through to the Asia Cup with a fantastic performance from Nepal.#NEPvUAE | #RoadToAsiaCup | #weCAN pic.twitter.com/lwtOsR8Q5e — CAN (@CricketNep) May 2, 2023

