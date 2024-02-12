Already having won the series 2-0, Nepal would be out in search of a whitewash when they take on Canada in the last match on Monday, February 12. The NEP vs CAN 3rd ODI will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and it will start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, there is no live telecast available for this contest in India. But fans will be able to watch the Nepal vs Canada 3rd ODI live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a pass. Nepal Fans Clean Up TU Cricket Ground After NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024, Pic Goes Viral.

Nepal vs Canada 3rd ODI 2024

