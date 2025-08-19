The Nepal national cricket team are battling against Hobart Hurricanes Academy of Australia in the Top End T20 Series 2025 match on Tuesday, August 19. The Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy match is being played at the Cazalys Oval in Darwin, and began at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's however, an online viewing option as fans can watch Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Tom Rodgers and Sam Harper Smash 36 Runs off Marcus Bean's Nine-Ball Over During Hobart Hurricanes Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Top End T20 Series 2025 Match (Watch Video).

NEP vs HHA, Top End T20 Series 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)