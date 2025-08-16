Marcus Bean had a forgettable day with the ball in hand as he got hit for 36 runs off the first over of the run-chase, in the Hobart Hurricanes Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy match in Top End T20 Series 2025 on August 16. Hobart Hurricanes Academy batted first and scored an impressive 227/3. In response, Melbourne Stars could not have asked for a better start as 36 runs came off the first over of the chase, which was a nine-ball over bowled by Marcus Bean. The first ball, which was a no-ball, was driven through the covers for a four by Sam Harper and after a dot, another no-ball followed, this time two runs coming off it. Sam Harper then smashed Marcus Bean for a six off the second legal delivery of the over and it was followed by a three. Tom Rodgers then took the attack to the left-armer, hitting him for a four. The fifth ball, which was again a no-ball, was hit for a six and the two remaining legal deliveries were struck for fours, resulting in 36 runs. Angry Pakistan Batsman Khawaja Nafay Throws His Bat After Getting Run-Out Following Mix-Up With Yasir Khan During PAK Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Top End T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Tom Rodgers and Sam Harper Score 36 Runs off a Nine-Ball Over by Marcus Bean:

36 runs off the (nine-ball) over for @StarsBBL in the #TopEndT20 😲 Sam Harper and Tom Rogers on fire, live on 7plus 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PYryXEubbG — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 16, 2025

