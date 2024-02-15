Nepal will be squaring off against Namibia in the 1st ODI match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The game has a scheduled start time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters. Hence the match between Nepal and Namibia will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the ICC.tv website in selective regions. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Begins in Nepal on Road To Qualify CWC 2027.

Nepal vs Namibia

The stage is all set for the showdown 🔥 Nepal and Namibia go head to head at TU kicking off the ICC CWC League 2 with action set to start at 9:30 AM Grab your spot for #NEPvNAM 🎟️ : https://t.co/ZAKSkzFjsL#CWCL2 | #OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/EKFGi0o2ZS — CAN (@CricketNep) February 15, 2024

