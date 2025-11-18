New Zealand is all set to take on West Indies in the second of the three-match ODI series on November 19, Wednesday. Hosts New Zealand won the first match, and they are currently leading 1-0 in the series. The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at the McLean Park, Napier and has a schedule start time of 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 5th T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. NZ vs WI 2025: New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Groin Tear.

New Zealand vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online

ODI mode 🔛 The three-match Chemist Warehouse ODI series starts tomorrow at Hagley Oval. Buy tickets at https://t.co/0c6FVw4mZL 🎟️ #NZvWIN pic.twitter.com/8a2fUCUnvc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcasters). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)