Hosts New Zealand would face Bangladesh in their second match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on March 7, Monday. The match would be played at the University Oval, Dunedin and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports 3 would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also use the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the game.

See Details:

Don’t miss a minute of action when hosts @WHITE_FERNS face-off against 🇧🇩 at the ICC #CWC22! Predict the result of #NZvBAN 👇. pic.twitter.com/1fzq9yGH85 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)