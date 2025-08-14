After six seasons of captaincy from 2019 to 2024, Kieron Pollard has finally stepped down from the role of Trinbago Knight Riders captain ahead of Caribbean Premier League 2025. Under Pollard, TKR won the title in 2020 and played the final in 2023. As the squad has undergone a change this season, star wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been handed the responsibility of leading TKR in CPL 2025. Pooran recently retired from International cricket.

Nicholas Pooran Appointed Trinbago Knight Riders Captain

A new sun rises over TKR as 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧 leads us into the future. 👑 Kieron Pollard | Nicholas Pooran | #WeAreTKR | #TrinbagoKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/qrH1VLXh8r — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 14, 2025

