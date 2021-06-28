The trio of wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, batsmen Kusal Mendis and Danuskha Gunathilaka have been reportedly asked to return to Sri Lanka after they breached the bio-bubble and roamed the streets following Sri Lanka's loss to England in the third T20I.

Check the video here:

2 members of the Sri Lankan squad out in Durham last night even though the city was out of bounds as COVID cases have been high. 2 weeks isolation plus a fine by UK government coming up #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/NTNWqigDPV — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)