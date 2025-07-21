Ahead of the all-important IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed the unavailability of two players, starting with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, and pacer Arshdeep Singh, who will miss the Old Trafford contest starting July 23. Reddy will travel back to India for his recovery from a knee injury. Meanwhile, Singh will remain in England, where the medical team will follow his progress. BCCI have officially added Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj to India's squad, and has already joined the team in Manchester. India National Cricket Team Arrives in Manchester Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford (See Pics).

BCCI Confirms Squad Changes

🚨 Squad Update: Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the series. Arshdeep Singh ruled out of fourth Test 🚨 More details here - https://t.co/qx1cRCdGs0 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2025

