All the speculations of who will lead KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer comes to an end as Nitish rana is officially announced as the Stand-in captain of KKR as their designated skipper heals his back injury. Several names came up during the discussions like Andre Russell, Tim Southee and Sunil Narine along with Shardul Thakur. But being a senior member of the franchise, Rana got the opportunity to lead the troops. KKR Practice Match Live Streaming: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders 2nd Intra Squad Warm-up Game Ahead of IPL 2023 Online On YouTube.

Nitish Rana Named KKR Captain

Official Announcement Video of Nitish Rana As KKR Captain

