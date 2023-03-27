After a good warm-up in the first practice game, Kolkata Knight Riders players return to action as they will play another Intra squad practice match at Eden Gardens. The second practice match of KKR is scheduled to start from 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mandeep Singh, N Jagdeeshan and Rinku Singh impressed with the bat in the last game and Andre Russell also showed his flair. They will all be showcasing their preparations in the upcoming practice game. The live streaming of the 2nd KKR practice match will be available on KKR official YouTube Channel and Facebook handle. Kolkata Knight Riders Unveil New Jersey Ahead of IPL 2023 (See Video).

KKR Practice Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨' 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙬𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 at the Eden Gardens! 🏏 Catch all the Practice Match action LIVE, 6 PM onwards, on Youtube & Facebook! 🤩#AmiKKR #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/5b1RojBBVb — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 27, 2023

