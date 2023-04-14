Nitish Rana scored his first half-century of IPL 2023, during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Friday, April 14. The KKR captain got to the mark off 25 balls with four fours and as many hits over the fence. He has held the innings together at one end and kept the fight going for KKR despite wickets falling at the other end. ‘Harry Brook Arrives!’ Cricket Fraternity Showers Praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter After He Scores First Hundred of IPL 2023 in KKR vs SRH Match.

Nitish Rana Scores his First Half-Century of IPL 2023

