Harry Brook has arrived in the IPL and how! The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, who fetched big money at the IPL 2023 auction, had a run of poor scores in the first few games but has shown his potential by scoring the first hundred of IPL 2023, during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The innings was a pretty attractive one with Brook taking a liking to the fast bowlers and even against the spinners, he rotated the strike and found the gaps. Following this knock, members of the cricket fraternity lauded the youngster. ‘JioCinema Down’ Users Complain About Error While Watching KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online.

Message from Jofra Archer

Harry brook 👏🏾 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 14, 2023

'Harry Brook Arrives'

Harry Brook arrives and makes some statement in the @IPL. He is just some player! 🫶🏼 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 14, 2023

'SuperStar of IPL'

Harry Brook will be a super star of IPL… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 14, 2023

'Harry Brook You Beauty'

HARRY BROOK YOU BEAUTY — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 14, 2023

Now you Know Why!

