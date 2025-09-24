The India national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team faced each other during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai. During the IND vs BAN match, a small moment caught the attention of fans where Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Bangladesh stand-in skipper Jaker Ali didn't shake hands at the toss. A few users even shared the videos on social media about SKY not shaking hands with Jaker Ali. However, after the toss, both captains exchanged a fist bump, showcasing respect and sportsmanship. Abhishek Sharma Blows Kiss Towards His Sister Komal Sharma After Indian Opener Hits Half-Century During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Is it True?

No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav and Jaker Ali at Toss?

No handshake Against Bangladesh...whats going on pic.twitter.com/dVrOmnGjaz — Sporttify (@sporttify) September 24, 2025

No Handshake, but a fist Bump between Suryakumar Yadav and Jaker Ali at Toss

Suryakumar Yadav fist-bumped Jaker Ali during the toss. (Photo credits: SonyLIV)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (SonyLIV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)