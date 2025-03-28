India national cricket captain Rohit Sharma, along with veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, featured in the Indian Express' list of 100 powerful Indians in 2025. The list also features International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah along with the Indian stalwarts. Rohit Sharma was ranked at the 48th spot, whereas Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were placed at the 72nd and 83rd positions, respectively. ICC chair Jay Shah was in 24th place in the Indian Express’ list of 100 Most Powerful Indians. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on their social handle and congratulated all of them. Virat Kohli Hugs Former Cricketer Suresh Raina Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match in Chepauk (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah and Jasprit Bumrah Among 100 Most Powerful Indians

𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗻 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁! 👍 👍 Congratulations to Mr Jay Shah, Chairman, ICC, Mr Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team, Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Indian Cricket Team and Mr Jasprit Bumrah, Bowler, Indian Cricket Team who feature in the Indian Express' list of 100 Most… pic.twitter.com/WBaB4Xh6rE — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2025

