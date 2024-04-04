Noor Ahmad got the better of Jonny Bairstow, completely bamboozling the Englishman during the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 4. The Afghanistan left-arm leg-spin bowler bowled a googly, and the ball induced a forward defence. Bairstow missed the line of the delivery, and the ball went on to crash into the off-stump, much to the joy of the Gujarat Titans players and fans. Bairstow looked good for his 13-ball 22, which included four fours. Jitesh Sharma Trips and Falls While Trying To Prevent Boundary During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Leaves Shikhar Dhawan in Splits (Watch Video).

Noor Ahmad Bamboozles Jonny Bairstow

