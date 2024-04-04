Jitesh Sharma Trips and Falls While Trying To Prevent Boundary During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Leaves Shikhar Dhawan in Splits (Watch Video)

The Punjab Kings wicketkeeper gave it is his best effort as he attempted to chase down the ball but could not succeed as he tripped and fell down on his face. This was in the second over of the game after Shikhar Dhawan put Gujarat Titans to bat.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 04, 2024 08:56 PM IST

Jitesh Sharma tripped and fell while trying to prevent a boundary during the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 4. This happened in the second over of the match, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, and Wriddhiman Saha attempted to glance it down to fine leg. The ball was seen racing to the boundary, and Jitesh pursued it. For a while, it seemed he would stop the boundary but, unfortunately, slipped and fell. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan saw the funny side of this moment and was seen letting out a laugh.  'New Ranveer Singh of Indian Cricket’ Netizens Left in Splits After Spotting Ishan Kishan in Superman Jumpsuit as Mumbai Indians Bring Back 'Punishment Outfits'.

Jitesh Sharma Trips and Falls While Attempting to Save Boundary

Shikhar Dhawan in Splits as Jitesh Sharma Trips

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

