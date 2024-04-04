Jitesh Sharma Trips and Falls While Trying To Prevent Boundary During GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Leaves Shikhar Dhawan in Splits (Watch Video)

Jitesh Sharma tripped and fell while trying to prevent a boundary during the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 4. This happened in the second over of the match, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, and Wriddhiman Saha attempted to glance it down to fine leg. The ball was seen racing to the boundary, and Jitesh pursued it. For a while, it seemed he would stop the boundary but, unfortunately, slipped and fell. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan saw the funny side of this moment and was seen letting out a laugh. 'New Ranveer Singh of Indian Cricket’ Netizens Left in Splits After Spotting Ishan Kishan in Superman Jumpsuit as Mumbai Indians Bring Back 'Punishment Outfits'.

Jitesh Sharma Trips and Falls While Attempting to Save Boundary

Shikhar Dhawan in Splits as Jitesh Sharma Trips

Life trips up all of us, Jitesh 😅 Catch Shikhar Dhawan on HeroCam in #GTvPBKS with #IPLonJioCinema 📲#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ju71fZQf7g — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 4, 2024

