Noor Ahmad completed 50 wickets in T20 cricket, achieving this feat during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The young Afghanistan spinner has been good for the defending champions in this IPL and got to this mark by dismissing Cameron Green in the match. He had earlier made his debut in the IPL as an Impact Player for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals and had dismissed Sanju Samson in that match. Mohammed Shami Completes 100 IPL Matches, Wriddhiman Saha Makes His 150th Appearance in Indian Premier League During GT vs MI Clash.

Noor Ahmad Completes 50 Wickets in T20s

