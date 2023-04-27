The spotlight has been on Arjun Tendulkar since he debuted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. And in another development, the young cricketer was seen picking his nose during a game. Cameras caught the Mumbai Indians' cricketer stuffing a finger into his nose and then putting it in his mouth. As the video of Arjun's 'nose tampering' went viral on social media, several fans have pointed out that it is reversed and that he put his finger into his mouth first before putting it inside his nose. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Fans React As Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Shubman Gill During GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

'Nose Tampering'

ARJUN TENDULKAR !!! 👇 NOSE TAMPERING , &, EATING IT TOO ??? 🤮 WHAT A DISGUSTING UPBRINGING !!! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/9DbwuklaHA — Sandeep Bulgannawar (@SandeepBull) April 26, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar Caught Nose-Picking

Sachin: Boost is the secret of my energy Arjun: 👇 pic.twitter.com/7R8RL08tz7 — ᴀsɢᴀʀ (@asgarhid) April 26, 2023

'What is He Doing'

What is Arjun Tendulkar doing ?????🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸 pic.twitter.com/7vvFzbsaL2 — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) April 27, 2023

Some fans have claimed that it is a reversed video. See some reactions below.

'Reversed'

I would like to bring this to your notice that this account @sarphiribalika_ is posting edited (reverse) video of arjun Tendulkar to demean him. 👍 @MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra @mipaltan https://t.co/Ilw1EjRHbN — Sniper (@HarmLessHumor) April 26, 2023

'Looks Like Reversed Video'

Looks like reversed video — 🐦 Swecha 😊 (@Tweety_FT) April 26, 2023

'Video Playing in Reverse'

Video playing in reverse. Kyun kisi ko aise hi badnaam karte ho? — ગુજરાતી શેઠ 🇮🇳 (@GujaratiSheth) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)