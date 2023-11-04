Pakistan have won the toss and their captain Babar Azam has decided to bowl first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Both Pakistan and New Zealand still have a shot at making the semifinals and they would aim to win this match and stay alive in that race. Babar Azam's side have added Hasan Ali in the Pakistan playing XI in place of Usama Mir. For New Zealand, Captain Kane Williamson is back in the team after recovering from his injury and Ish Sodhi replaces James Neesham. New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NZ vs PAK CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

NZ vs PAK Toss Report

Kane Williamson returns for New Zealand as Pakistan win the toss and elected to field 🏏 Who's winning this crucial #CWC23 clash? #NZvPAK 📝: https://t.co/ujvsnR9fXB pic.twitter.com/ascAle2L0D — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 4, 2023

NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

