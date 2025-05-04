An old video of Virat Kohli's animated exchange with Khaleel Ahmed resurfaced after he hit the Chennai Super Kings' pacer for back-to-back sixes in the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. The two cricketers had an animated exchange after Royal Challengers Bengaluru had beaten Chennai Super Kings earlier in IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 28 and it followed a tense moment between the two during the match. After the match, Virat Kohli was seen saying, 'Ab tu aa!' (Now you come!) to the pacer, indicating that he would deal with him the next time they play each other and Virat Kohli did so, as he hit him for back-to-back sixes in the third over of the first innings. Watch Khaleel Ahmed Concede 33 Runs in One Over Against Romario Shepherd During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Virat Kohli Hits Khaleel Ahmed for Back-to-Back Sixes

Old Video Resurfaces After Virat Kohli Hits Khaleel Ahmed for Two Sixes

Khaleel Ahmed (3 overs 65 runs 0 wickets) The figures you know, the reason you don't 🤣#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/aSEr7PbFQ2 — Megha Arora (@SassyyQueenn) May 3, 2025

Virat Kohli's Tense Exchange With Khaleel Ahmed After CSK vs RCB

KING REMEMBERS! 😁 Come for Virat 🆚 MSD, stay for Virat 🆚 Khaleel too! 🍿 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dl97nUeINj #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/khdozY9jMg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

