Romario Shepherd was in some mood for destruction as Khaleel Ahmed conceded 33 runs in one over against him, during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3. RCB were 159/5 before the start of the 18th over when Romario Shepherd had made his way out to bat with RCB losing the wicket of their captain Rajat Patidar. The right-hander started the over with a couple of sixes and then followed it up with a four, which came off an edge over the short third man region. Romario Shepherd then struck two more sixes, the second of which was off a no-ball. The West Indies star, however, could not make the most of the free hit but struck another four off the last ball of the over. This was the most expensive over in IPL 2025 so far. Romario Shepherd Smashes Joint-Second Fastest Fifty in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat off 14 Balls During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Romario Shepherd's Carnage Against Khaleel Ahmed:

