On November 15, 1989, Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut for Team India against Pakistan in Karachi. On the same day in 2013, he walked out to bat for the last time in his 200th Test match against West Indies in Mumbai. In that case, BCCI put out a nostalgic post for the Master Blaster and shared his pictures from the two memorable matches.

Check Out BCCI's Post for Sachin Tendulkar:

🗓️ #OnThisDay 1989: @sachin_rt made his #TeamIndia debut. 2013: The legend walked out to bat for the one final time in international cricket. 🇮🇳 🙌 👏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L4hCxpLrGP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2021

