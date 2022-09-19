On this day (September 19), 15 years ago in 2007, Yuvraj Singh created history as he became the first cricketer to smash six sixes off six deliveries in a T20I encounter. The Indian cricketer achieved the feat in Stuart Broad's over during the IND vs ENG clash at the 2007 World Cup. Fans relived the left-handers power-hitting.

Yuvraj Relives The Moment With His Kid

15 Years

Best Memory

OTD @YUVSTRONG12 smashed 6 sixes in an over against @StuartBroad8 one of the best moment of T20 WC 2007.#YuvrajSingh #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xmpTg9Ic3p — Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) September 19, 2022

Unbelievable

Today in 2007 - Yuvraj Singh created history, he smashed 6 SIXES in an over against Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup. What an over that was, UNBELIEVABLE.pic.twitter.com/Rr3uozUrsy — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 18, 2022

History

Six sixes in six balls! It was #OnThisDay that Yuvraj Singh scripted history by becoming the first batsman to smash six sixes in an over in #T20I. His clean hits are a joy to watch even today.#YuvrajSingh #TeamIndia @YUVSTRONG12 @BCCI @GCAMotera pic.twitter.com/bk9EJqk1Qp — Dhanraj Nathwani (@DhanrajNathwani) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)