Indian domestic cricketers are all set to return to action as the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 is all set to begin from January 5, 2024. Once again, the Indian cricketers will look to impress with their performances and enter the Indian Test squad. The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has it's broadcasting rights with Sports 18 Network. Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 will be telecasted on the Sports18 Khel. Fans will get access to the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 matches on JioCinema app and website. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Teams Gear Up As Indian Domestic Red-Ball Competition Starts On January 5.

On Which Channel Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Will be Telecast Live in India?

Ranji Trophy 2024 begins tomorrow, important for many players to get into Indian team - Live on JioCinema & Sports 18 Khel. 5th Jan: Saurashtra vs Jharkhand Chhattisgarh vs Assam Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu 12th Jan: Mumbai vs Andhra Gujarat vs Karnataka Maharashtra vs Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/41z7a9KGKf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2024

