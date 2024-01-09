After a successful first season, SA20 returns with it's second season eyeing to make it bigger and better. The SA20 2024 is set to start from January 10 with the opening match between Joburg Super Kings and defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The matches this season has start times of 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The SA20 2024 will be live telecast on TV in the Sports18 Network channels. Fans can get access to the live streaming of the SA20 2024 matches for free on JioCinema, the OTT platform of Sports18 network. ‘SA20 Gives Me Great Exposure To Learn More About Captaincy’ Says Sunrisers Eastern Cape Captain Aiden Markram.

On Which Channel SA20 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India?

