A total of 409 players will go under the hammer when the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction takes place on Friday, February 13. The inaugural edition of the auction will be held in Mumbai and it is set to start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With Viacom18 having been acquired the media rights, Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the event on TV sets in India. Fans, who are keen on watching the WPL Auction online, can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. WPL 2023 Player Auction List Announced; Check Full List of Cricketers Set To Go Under the Hammer in Inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction on February 13.

WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming and Telecast Details

